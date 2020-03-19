Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi to address nation on COVID-19 today

Coronavirus outbreak: Coronavirus cases are mounting by the day in India, with the number of confirmed cases touching 169. Seven fresh cases have been reported from Telangana, while other parts of the country, including Noida and Rajasthan, added 21 more cases to the total tally. In wake of the crisis,the government has imposed Section 144 in Davangere, Karnataka, Noida (UP) and Rajasthan. Globally,the number has climbed up to 2,19,032 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 8,953 deaths. China, Italy, Iran are leading the chart with over 7,300 deaths collectively. Italy alone reported 475 deaths on Wednesday.

Check all the latest updates on coronavirus outbreak on BusinessToday.In live blog