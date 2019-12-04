scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Govt stakeholder in judge appointment process, will have a say: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prasad said there is a process while appointing judges of high courts and the Supreme Court and a collegium of senior judges recommends names to the government for appointment of judges

Ravi Shankar Prasad on appointment of judges Ravi Shankar Prasad on appointment of judges

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday asserted that the government will not be a postman on the issue of appointment of judges but be a stakeholder and have a say on it.

Prasad said there is a process while appointing judges of high courts and the Supreme Court and a collegium of senior judges recommends names to the government for appointment of judges.

"In the appointment of judges, we are a stakeholder. We are not a postman and we will have a say," he said during Question Hour.

Responding to a request of Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, the minister said he would look into the issue of appointment of some more judges in the Calcutta High Court.

Also read: Over 33,000 complaints, appeals pending in CIC: Government

Also read: Cabinet clears Personal Data Protection Bill; to be placed before Parliament

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos