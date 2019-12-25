GST council sets up grievance redressal committees at zonal, state level

The GST Council on Wednesday announced setting up the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) to resolve issues related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The committee will consist of both central tax and state tax officers, representatives of trade and industry and other GST stakeholders.
The GST Council, in its 38th meeting, had approved constitution of 'Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC)' at Zonal and State level for speedy redressal of grievances of taxpayers pertaining to tax related issues and the related procedure.
The committee will meet once every quarter or more frequently as decided by the co-chairs. The stakeholders will send their grievances or suggestions to the secretary of the committee, who will place the same before the committee. Further, the secretary of the committee will also submit a quarterly progress report to the GST Council Secretariat as well as to the GST Policy Wing, CBIC.
The grievance committee will be constituted for a period of two years and the term of each member will be for the same period. For time bound handling of grievances and accountability, GSTN will develop a portal for recording all such grievances (including their scanned images) and their disposal.
Constitution of the grievance committee
Functions and mandate of the Committee:
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today