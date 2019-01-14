Gujarat first state to implement 10% quota for economically weak in general category

Just a day after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the Modi Government's bill to grant 10% quota in government jobs and education for economically weaker sections (EWS) irrespective of religion and caste, Gujarat became the first state to implement the new quota.

"Happy to state that the Government Of Gujarat has decided to implement 10% EWS reservation benefits from 14th January, 2019," tweeted Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, adding, "It will be implemented in all ongoing recruitment process too wherein there is only Advertisement published but first stage of examination is yet to held."

In a statement, the state government clarified that the new poor quota will be implemented in admissions and jobs that were advertised before January 14 but for which the actual process is yet to start. In such cases, a fresh announcement about the admission process or jobs will have to be made, it added. But if the admission or recruitment process, including tests and interviews, started before January 14, then the reservation for upper caste poor would not apply.

In response to Rupani's tweet, Dinesh Dasa, Chairman, Gujarat Public Service Commission, took to Twitter to announce that state civil service exams would be postponed in light of the new development. "The Gujarat Public Service Commission would procrastinate all the preliminary exams to be held on 20th January, 2019 and thereafter in the wake of implementation of EWS reservation. The @GPSC_OFFICIAL would release further details from time to time," Dasa tweeted.

Of course, brickbats soon followed Rupani's announcement. "The government has said it will implement the provision from January 14, which is Uttarayan holiday. The chief minister should explain the logic behind this announcement and the process to implement it," Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda told PTI, adding that the "hurriedly made announcement" will create confusion among candidates.

Chavda added that the BJP government should also explain the status of a stay granted by the Supreme Court on the similar 10% reservation for EWS category in Gujarat that was introduced when Anandiben Patel was chief minister.

