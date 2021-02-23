Gujarat Municipal Corporation Election Results Live updates: BJP wins in Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Vadodara

Gujarat Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021: The Gujarat Municipal Election Results will be declared today after counting of votes in six municipal corporations wrap up. Counting at Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar began at 9 am. As many as 576 seats in 144 wards went for the polls on February 21. As per early trends, BJP has taken the lead in all the six municipal corporations, while Congress trails.

Here are the latest updates from the Gujarat Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021:

3:45 pm: Celebration at at BJP's Ahmedabad office

The Gujarat BJP has announced a public function to celebrate its victory in the municipal corporation elections. State's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel and Gujarat BJP party chief C R Patil will attend the public function.

3:30 pm: BJP wins Vadodara municipal corporation

In Vadodara, BJP has won 45 seats of the 76 seats. It is for the fourth consecutive year, the party has won local Vadodara municipal elections. Congress has won seven seats.

3:10 pm: Vadodara Municipal Corporation

BJP: 48 seats

Congress: 7 seats

2:45 pm: BJP wins 72 seats in Ahmedabad

BJP has won 72 seats of the total 192 seats in Ahmedabad municipal corporation election results. Congress bagged only 12 seats.

2:30 pm: AAP bags 17 seats in Surat, Congress at zero

In Surat municipal corporation, the Aam Aadmi Party has bagged 17 seats, while BJP has won 51 seats. Congress party is yet to open its account. There are a total of 120 seats in the Surat.

2:15 pm: Vadodara Municipal corporation results: Out of 76 seats, BJP wins 44 seats

BJP: 44 seats

44 seats Congress: 7 seats

2:00 pm: Surat municipal corporation results: BJP wins 51 seats

BJP: 51 seats

51 seats AAP: 13 seats

13 seats Congress: 0 seats

1:50 pm: Jamnagar results: BJP wins 40 seats

BJP: 40 seats

40 seats Congress: 5 seats

5 seats BSP: 3 seats

1:40 pm: BJP wins 263 seats, Congress bags 56 seats in 6 municipal corps

BJP has won 263 seats of total 576 seats in six municipal corporations. On the other hand, Congress bagged 56 seats, and rest of the parties have won 19 seats.

1:30 pm: AAP wins 8 seats in Surat

AAP has won four seats each in ward number 4 and ward no. 16, respectively so far.

1:20 pm: BJP wins 11 seats in Bhavnagar

BJP has won 11 seats in Bhavanagar Municipal Corporation, whereas Congress has won 5 till now.

1:10 pm: BJP wins 18 seats in Jamnagar, 16 in Rajkot

BJP has won 18 seats in Jamnagar so far. In Rajkot, BJP has won 16 while Congress and BSP have won three each.

12:20 pm: AAP wins Ward 4 in Surat

Kejriwal-led AAP wins Ward 4 in Surat

12:00 pm: Mayawati's BSP leading in Ward No 6

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading on three seats of Jamnagar Ward Number 6.

11:45 am: BJP leading on 46 seats in Surat

BJP is leading on 46 seats in Surat civic body elections. AAP is leading in 18, while Congress is leading in 10.

11:30 am: BJP is leading in 58 seats, Congress in 8

As per initial trends, BJP is leading in Jamjodhpur, Thaltej, Vastrapur, Asarwa, Saijpur, Nava Vadaj and Navrangpura wards. Congress is leading in Dariapur and Chandkheda wards. AIMIM is leading in Behrampura.

11:27 am: BJP wins Vastral panel

BJP has won the Vastral panel in Ahmedabad municipal corporation.

11:25 am: BJP takes substantial lead in Surat

After a close fight, BJP has pulled ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. BJP is running ahead in eight wards of Surat municipal corp while AAP is leading in only three. Congress is far behind.

11:00 am: AAP leading on all 4 seats of Ward No. 2 in Surat

Aam Aadmi Party is leading on three wards of Surat Municipal Corp. AAP is dominating all seats in ward number 2, 4 and 8.

10:30 am: Visuals from counting

10:10 am: BJP leads in all six municipal corporations

Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in all the municipal corporations. Here is the breakup: