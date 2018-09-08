HDFC Bank vice-president goes missing from Mumbai office

A vice-president of HDFC Bank has gone missing under mysterious circumstances from his office in Mumbai. Siddharth Sanghvi (39) has been missing since leaving his office in the Kamala Mills area on the night of September 5.

Meanwhile, police has recovered Sanghvi's car from Kopar Khairane area a day after. The rear seat reportedly had blood stains, which have been sent for tests. Prima facie, investigators are considering this to be a case of abduction.

According to CCTV footage gathered by the police, Sanghvi left from his office in Kamala Mills at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, but never reached his home in Malabar Hills. His family filed a missing person's complaint at NM Joshi Marg police station later in the night on 10:00 pm.

"He left for work at his usual time... and we have learnt that he left office around 7.30 pm. We could see him walking out of his branch but we could not locate his car while leaving the Kamala Mill premises on any CCTV camera," The Indian Express quoted a police officer as saying.

Also, Sanghvi's phone was switched off before he left Kamala Mill premises, according to the police. "We have checked his call data record and found his last location at Kamala Mill. As his wife could not reach him till 10 pm, she came to the police station and registered a missing complaint on Wednesday itself," the officer said.

The police has said it is trying to locate Sanghvi.