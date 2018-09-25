After heavy rains, IMD forecasts dry weather in Himachal Pradesh

After incessant rains triggered flash floods and landslides across Himachal Pradesh, there may finally be some respite for those who have been affected. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted dry weather for Himachal Pradesh from Wednesday onward. The people in the hilly state have been battling heavy rains for the last three days.

At least eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state since Sunday. The monsoon activity, which was vigorous in in the state on Monday, remained less active on Tuesday, Director, Meteorological Centre Shimla, Manmohan Singh said.

Earlier in the day, an official told PTI that around 300 people, including 45 IIT Roorkee students, stranded in various parts of Lahaul and Spiti district, were safe. Following the snowfall, the Rohtang Pass and inner roads got blocked due to which about 300 people, including the students, who were on a trekking expedition, got stranded, Keylong Sub Divisional Magistrate Amar Negi said.

He said two Indian Ai Force (IAF) helicopters have been sought from the state government to rescue them. They were being provided shelter and food by the district administration, Negi added.

The MeT said rainfall occurred at most places over the state in the morning and snowfall at isolated places in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district.

The administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti, Keylong, received 55 cm and 35 cm snow on September 23 and September 24, respectively, it added.

Meanwhile, as per data recorded Tuesday at 8.30 am, Una received 142 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The state capital, Shimla, witnessed 53.3 mm of rain during the same period.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts, whereas heavy rainfall lashed isolated places in Solan, Kullu and Mandi districts in the last 24 hours, The MeT said.

Keylong continued to be the coldest area in the state with lowest temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature in the state, 24.2 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Chamba, the MeT said.

Jhandutta in the state received a rainfall of 190 mm, followed by Naina Devi 180 mm, Mehre 133 mm, Hamirpur 105 mm, Dharmpur 96 mm, Banjar 94 mm, Sarkaghat 87 mm and Gohar 80 mm since Monday.

Meanwhile issuing a flood warning, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) said excess up to 49,000 cusecs of water from Pong Dam in Kangra district would be released on Tuesday. The reservoir level in Pong Dam, also known as Beas Dam, is inching towards the danger level of 1,390 feet. The water level of the Dam has already reached 1,389 feet at 10 am on Tuesday, it added.

The residents of low-lying areas in the state and adjoining Punjab should remain vigilant, it said, adding that the officials have been asked to make all kinds of preparations.

Schools were closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in Kangra, Kullu and Hamirpur districts as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur conducted an aerial survey of the worst-hit Kullu as a number of roads in the district have been blocked due to landslides and flash floods.

