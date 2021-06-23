'Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday, limp on Tuesday': Chidambaram takes jibe at Centre over vaccination

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a jibe at the central government on Tuesday, raising questions on the blueprint of the large-scale vaccination program as vaccination numbers dropped significantly after touching a high of over 88 lakh.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday, and go back to limping on Tuesday. That is the secret behind the world "record" of vaccinations on a "single day." This remark comes at a time when India's vaccination figures significantly dropped from a record of 88.09 lakh doses in a single day on Monday to 54.22 lakh doses the following day.



I am sure the feat will find a place in the Guinness book of records! P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 22, 2021 The former Finance Minister mentioned that this 'feat' may be added to the Guinness book of records. He also went on to add that there may be a Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to the Modi government, further taking down the centre's vaccination policy in a flippant manner. Who knows, there may be a Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to the Modi government



Modi Hai, Mumkin Hai must now read Modi Hai, Miracle Hai P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 22, 2021

As questions of vaccine supply and allegations against the Centre for hoarding vaccine doses for several days in order to achieve the single-day record were put forward, P. Chidambaram even proceeded to revamp the BJP's 2019 election slogan, 'Modi Hai, Mumkin Hai' to 'Modi Hai, Miracle Hai.' Moreover, Congress leaders have continued to criticise the BJP government, accusing them of carrying out a pre-planned image booster to achieve the record spike.

The government, however, has refuted these claims, arguing that they have the capacity to store and administer the required number of vaccines to meet its target of fully vaccinating all adults by the end of the year. BJP leader Amit Malviya hit back at Chidambaram's comments, claiming that it is the Congress-ruled states that are 'limping, and dragging India down.' Of the top ten states that administered the highest number of doses, seven happen to be BJP states.

