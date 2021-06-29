Home Ministry asks states to focus on five-fold strategy of COVID-19 management

The Centre asked the states on Tuesday to focus on the five-fold strategy for effective COVID-19 management and said the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated.

In an advisory to all the state governments and Union Territory administrations on COVID-19 management for the month of July, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said the states should regularly monitor the districts with a high number of active coronavirus cases per million (10 lakh) population as it is an important indicator to predict the need for upgrading the health infrastructure and logistics, so that early and prompt action can be taken.

He said with the decline in the number of active coronavirus cases, many states have started relaxing the restrictions.

Bhalla said the process of relaxing the restrictions should be "carefully calibrated", and prompt and targeted action needs to be taken by the states, in line with the advisory issued by the Union health ministry.

"States, UTs should closely monitor case positivity and bed occupancy on a regular basis, taking the districts as administrative units.

"On witnessing any early sign of an increase in the case positivity rate and higher bed occupancy, necessary action should be taken for containment and upgrading the health infrastructure," the communication said.

The home secretary said for the districts with a high positivity rate and bed occupancy, the states may consider imposing restrictions.

"There should be a continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for an effective management of COVID-19 i.e. test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour," he said.

Bhalla said as has been emphasised in previous home ministry orders and advisories, adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour is crucial to guard against any surge in the number of cases.

To reiterate, Covid-appropriate behaviour includes mandatory use of face masks, hand hygiene, following physical, social distancing (maintaining a two-yard distance with anybody) and proper ventilation of closed places, he added.

While easing the restrictions, it must be ensured that there is no let up in adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, the home secretary said.

"I would, therefore, urge you to issue directions to the districts and all other authorities concerned to take necessary measures as advised by the health ministry in its letter dated June 28 for the management of COVID-19.

"I would also advise that the orders issued by the respective state governments, UT administrations, district authorities in this regard should be widely disseminated to the public and the field functionaries for their proper implementation," he added.

Also Read: Centre plans to set up national stockpile of drugs, medical equipment to tackle COVID-19 third wave