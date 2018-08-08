How much assets did M Karunanidhi leave behind?

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, the man who ruled Tamil Nadu for nearly two decades, had no land, house or car in his own name when he breathed his last on Tuesday. However, the real value of his assets may be in the Annai Anjugam Trust to which he transferred his house in 2010. Very little is known about what else this trust owns.

In an affidavit filed ahead of 2016 assembly elections, Karunanidhi had declared that he did not have any immovable property or agricultural land. In total, he had declared assets of Rs 13.42 crore in his affidavit. He showed a total income of Rs 1.21 crore for 2014-15 and had Rs 50,000 as cash in hand. He had bank deposits to the tune of Rs 12.73 crore and shares at Anjugam Printers valued at Rs 10.22 lakh.

Karunanidhi's second wife Dayalu Ammal had bank deposits of Rs 99.67 crore and held 60 lakh shares in Kalaignar Television Ltd valued (in 2016) at Rs 6 crore. She also had jewellery valued at Rs 15.65 lakh. Karunanidhi's third wife Rajathi Ammal had bank deposits of Rs 22.88 lakh and held 25 lakh shares in Westgate Logistics valued (in 2016) at Rs 2.50 crore. She held jewellery worth Rs 13.98 lakh.

While Karunanidhi did not own any house or a car, Dayalu Ammal had 2,520 square feet of residential property at Tiruvarur and Rajathi Ammal a 9,494 sq ft house at CIT Colony, Chennai. During 2011 assembly polls, the DMK patriarch and his wives had declared movable assets of Rs 41.13 crore.

In 1968, Karunanidhi had registered the house in the name of his sons Alagiri, Stalin and Tamilarasu and after getting their consent in 2009, the DMK veteran donated it to the Annai Anjugam Trust. Former Union Minister A Raja and noted Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu are among the trustees of the Trust. Karunanidhi had purchased the house in 1955.

Karunanidhi occupied the Chief Ministerial chair five times - the tenure of which stretched 19 years. Almost five decades ago in 1969, he became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time. Karunanidhi subsequently helmed the state as Chief Minister in 1971, 1989, 1996 and 2006. Kalaignar, as he was reverentially called, was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 13 times.

(Edited by Saurabh Sharma with inputs from PTI)