Hyderabad rape-murder case: 'We are happy,' says victim's sister as all 4 accused shot dead by police

All of the four accused in the rape and murder case of the Hyderabad veterinarian have been shot dead by the police in a crossfire in Shadnagar. The police said that four people in connection with the case were killed in an encounter on Friday morning, said the Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

A senior police official said that two policemen were also injured in the incident.

As per reports, the accused were taken to the crime scene at 3 am for recreation of the sequence of events. The accused allegedly tried to escape after which the police opened fire at them.

Hyderabad: Senior Police officials arrive at the site of the encounter. All four accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when the accused tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot. https://t.co/TB4R8EuPyr pic.twitter.com/7fuG87MP0m - ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

"They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape... police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died," a senior police official told news agency PTI.

The victim's sister said that she welcomed the encounter. "We are happy. We did not expect this. We thought they would be hanged through courts. We thank everyone who stood by us. With this incident people should be scared to indulge in such crimes (against women)," she told reporters.

On November 28, the charred body of a 26-year-old woman was found in an underpass on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The woman, subsequently recognised as a veterinary doctor was smothered, raped and then burnt by four men at night.

According to the police, the men had punctured the rear wheel of her scooter, following which they offered to help her. The men then dragged her to a secluded spot and raped her. The victim died of suffocation and was later burnt by the accused.

The police arrested Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu on November 29. Mohammad Areef was identified as the prime accused in the case.

Nationwide protests had erupted following the gruesome incident.