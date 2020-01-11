I told PM Modi to withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rethink on the issue of amended Citizenship Act and urged him to withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR.

Modi told her to come to New Delhi and discuss the matter, she told reporters after a meeting with the PM at Raj Bhawan.

Banerjee termed her meeting with PM Modi as "courtesy visit" and said she has raised issues regarding the due financial assistance that the state is yet to receive.

"It was courtsey meeting. I told him about the Rs 28,000 crore that the state is yet to receive from the Centre.

"I also told him that protest is going on across the country against CAA, NRC and NPR. I acquainted him that we are against CAA, NPR and NRC. I asked him that the Centre should rethink on the issues and withdraw CAA," she said.

