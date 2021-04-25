IAF delivers 4 cryogenic tanks for Tata group from Singapore

Four cryogenic oxygen containers sourced by Tata Group have landed in India. The Indian Air Force flew them in from Singapore on Saturday.

These containers, made by British multinational chemical company Linde, will be used to transport liquid oxygen to mitigate the persisting shortage in many parts of the country. Each of these containers has a capacity of 20 tonnes of liquid oxygen.

The first set of 4 cryogenic containers have arrived today.

Tata group will import 20 more such containers to help ease the oxygen crisis in the country.

Announcing its plans to import 24 cryogenic containers for transporting oxygen, Tata group had said, "PM Narendra Modi's appeal to the people of India is laudatory and we at the Tata Group, are committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. To mitigate the oxygen crisis, here is one such effort to boost health infrastructure."

In response to Tata group's efforts, PM Modi had lauded the "compassionate gesture" in a tweet.

Tata Steel, the steelmaking arm of Tata group, has already diverted oxygen resources from its plants for medical purpose.

Last year when the first wave of COVID-19 struck India, Tata Group had imported ventilators, PPE kits, masks, gloves, as well as COVID-19 testing kits from countries like the US, China and South Korea.

The Tatas had also pledged Rs 1,500 crore for battling the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Tata Sons, the holding firm of the Tata group companies, announced Rs 1,000 crore support, over and above Rs 500 crore pledged by Tata Trusts.

