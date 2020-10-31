IAF successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile amid Indo-China border conflict

The Indian Air Force successfully test-fired an air-launched BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi fighter jet in the Bay of Bengal. The missile hit a sinking ship with pinpoint accuracy and gave desired results.

The aircraft from the Thanjavur-based Tigersharks squadron took off from a frontline airbase in Punjab and was refueled mid-air before releasing the missile. The test-firing by IAF comes in the backdrop of the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley.

After the Su-30 MKI aircraft covered a "significantly long distance" for approximately three hours, the missile was fired. This is not the first time that the Indian Air Force has test-fired the BrahMos missile. In May 2019, the IAF test-fired the aerial version of the BrahMos missile for the first time from a Su-30 MKI aircraft.

Why is the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile an asset for the IAF?

BrahMos missile is capable of striking large stand-off ranges on any target at land or sea with pinpoint accuracy at any time of the day and all weather conditions. In order to bolster its combat capacities, the IAF will also integrate the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on approximately 40 Sukhoi fighter jets.

More missiles tested by the IAF

Not only has the aerial version of this missile been test-fired, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) also test-fired the naval version of the BrahMos supersonic missile from the Indian Navy's stealth destroyer, INS Chennai. The missile hit the target in the Arabian Sea "successfully with pin-point accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres."

In the past few months, India has performed several missile tests such as DRDO's anti-radiation RUDRAM-1 missile and the nuclear capable hypersonic Shaurya missile. The RUDRAM-1 is likely to be inducted into service by 2022.

