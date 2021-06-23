IBM-IISc launch research lab to advance hybrid cloud, AI technology adoption

Technology major IBM has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to launch a lab to advance research and innovation in hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab, located at IISc campus, will conduct researches that will help organisations with faster and secure adoption of hybrid cloud and AI technologies. Students and faculty across departments of IISc will work alongside IBM Research scientists at the lab.

The lab will start with an initial set of projects, involving faculty and students from the IISc Departments of Computational and Data Sciences, Computer Science and Automation, and Supercomputing Education and Research Center, alongside scientists from IBM Research's India lab, on areas including building autonomous, self-healing computing systems, adopting microservices and optimization of cloud-native applications, creating AI-based information management, developing AI systems that can analyse human and machine languages, with advances in AI for code amongst others, a statement said.

"We are particularly excited about making the joint research findings open source and accessible to a wide community which will significantly accelerate innovation in the emerging areas of AI and hybrid cloud. Such industry-academia partnerships are key to boosting the impact of research, and we are proud to work together with a technology leader like IBM," Navakanta Bhat, Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences at IISc Bengaluru, said.

Along with academia, the lab will also engage with open-source community for wider adoption and acceleration of innovation. The findings of the lab will be jointly presented in conferences, hosting workshops, and releasing open-source material to the community.

"The IBM-IISc lab will bring together two leading research organizations in industry and academia to create an ecosystem for hybrid cloud research, in India, for India and the world. IISc has a strong record in research areas like hybrid cloud, AI, security, which compliments the expertise of IBM Research, and we are excited to collaborate with IISc to create innovative, industry relevant solutions," Gargi Dasgupta, Director, IBM Research India, said.

"Our hybrid cloud platform is open, and we will jointly develop open-source software that provides interoperability, portability, and security that can be easily accessible to the vast community of developers to accelerate innovation," Dasgupta added.

