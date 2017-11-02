180 firms hire all students at IIM Calcutta; Niti Aayog picks 5

IIM Calcutta has recorded 100 per cent placements for the 2017-2019 batch within a span of over two days. Government's top planning body Niti Aayog selected five students of IIM Calcutta in course of its talent hunt in the famed management institution this year.

A total number of 180 firms across diverse sectors had come to IIM Calcutta for the summer placements. National Institution for Transforming India (Niti) Aayog visited the campus for the first time and made five offers during the summer placement this year, an IIM Calcutta press release said.

IIM Calcutta registered 100 per cent placement again with big companies such as Goldman Sachs, Coke and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) enrolling talented students of the business school. A total of 188 offers amounting to 41 per cent of the total batch were from finance and consulting sectors, the release said.

While Goldman Sachs made the highest number of offers in finance, the Boston Consulting Group was the top recruiter in consulting in terms of hiring number of students, it said. Students also got placements in other major sectors like marketing, general management, e-commerce, operations and product management, the release added.

Coke, Uber and Aditya Birla Group were the top recruiters in Marketing, Operations and General Management respectively, it added.

IIM Calcutta is the first triple crowned management school of the country and it retained its crown as five private equity firms and seven investment banking firms participated in the process and doled out offers to the students.

Triple crown is the accreditation awarded to business schools worldwide by three major international accreditation bodies for business schools such as AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), AMBA (Association of MBAs) and EQUIS.

The accreditation was awarded to 77 business schools across the globe till October 2017.