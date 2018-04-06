IIM-Nagpur manages 100% placement for its second batch of postgraduate students

Last year, Indian Institute of Management-Nagpur had reportedly failed to place even half of its first batch of students in the postgraduate programme ahead of the convocation day. The B-school wrapped up its final placements this year with a far more impressive record: 100 per cent placement for its second batch, with the highest domestic salary package at Rs 19 lakh per annum and an average (domestic) cost-to-company for the 54 students standing at Rs 12.05 lakh per annum.

The institute claimed campus participation from more than 40 recruiters - including many first time participants like GMR India - across sectors ranging from software and Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) to Healthcare and Media. In total, 55 offers were made, and one student "decided to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams", IIM-Nagpur said in a statement.

A whopping 86 per cent of the batch got placed in 5 sectors: Information Technology (38 per cent), BFSI (19 per cent), FMCG, Logistics and Analytics. "IT sector continues to show robust growth, the likes of Tech Aspect, JK Technosoft, Value Labs, Infosys BPM have recruited some of the best talents from IIM Nagpur. VLCC continued to show its trust in our students by making multiple offers. This year, Analytics profiles have seen a surge with companies like Fractal Analytics, MuSigma and Perceptive Analytics making their presence felt at the campus during the recruitment season," added the statement.

Other prominent recruiters included ICICI Lombard, Yes Bank - participating for their YES Professional Entrepreneurship Program (Y-PEP), SBI Mutual Fund, Bajaj Allianz, Larsen & Toubro, Motilal Oswal, and Indiamart. "Nagpur being the Logistics and Supply Chain hub of India resulted in active participation of companies like DTDC, Stellar Value Chain and 4Tigo," the institute explained.

While the students were offered roles in diverse management functions such as Finance, Sales and Marketing, Operations and Project Management, etc, Business Analytics and Finance emerged as the most well-paying verticals, offering annual salary packages upwards of Rs 15 lakh, followed by General Management (Rs 13.35 lakh) and Strategy & Consulting (Rs 11.38 lakh).

In January this year, the B-school had pulled off an equally impressive showing during the summer placements for the third batch of PGP students. The number of recruiters had gone up 25 per cent over the previous year, while the highest stipend on offer was Rs 1.8 lakh. Not bad at all for a twenty-something's summer job.