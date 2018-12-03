IIT placement season: 1,500 jobs offered to students in first two days

Campus placements at the Indian Institutes of Technology are off to a great start with around 1,500 job offers being rolled out in this recruitment session's first two days. The wave of offers in such numbers is a positive signal for engineering students across campuses.

Among the IITs that are leading on the placement front is Kharagpur that has received over 250 offers since Saturday, which is when the placement season started. This is not including the 256 pre-placement offers (PPOs) before the campus placements began. If PPOs are factored in then IIT Kharagpur has bagged more than 500 job offers so far.

IIT Bombay and Delhi also saw a fruitful session with both the colleges bagging 250 jobs each over the first two days of recruitment. These offers are also apart the PPOs bagged by their students. Close on heels are IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee that have received 215 jobs each. As mentioned in a report in Livemint, IIT Kanpur and IIT Guwahati have reported robust numbers as well.

According to the daily, IIT Kanpur has received 310 confirmed jobs over one and half days. Core sector companies such as Intel, Microsoft, EXL, Oyo Rooms and General Electric (GE) were some of the leading recruiters with Intel alone hiring 30 candidates.

EXL and Intel were the top recruiters at IIT Kharagpur as well, with 35 and 29 offers each. Meanwhile, at IIT Roorkee, Microsoft was the top recruiter with 31 offers, including three international roles.

The highest domestic package at IIT Roorkee so far is Rs 47 lakh per annum, while it is Rs 1.5 crore for international package. At IIT Bombay the highest domestic package is Rs 45 lakh while it is Rs 1.1 crore for international positions. The IIT said that the number of students who received more than Rs 25 lakh per annum packages has increased since last year.

Microsoft that is likely to offer the fattest paycheque this placement season is offering an annual package pegged at about Rs 1.5 crore for jobs in the US to graduates. Following next is Uber that is offering packages of more than Rs 1 crore for US jobs.

As mentioned in the daily, IITs said that up to 25% more companies have registered with them for placements. At IIT Delhi alone, at least 350 companies have confirmed that they will hire.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the primary segments companies are seeking graduates for across campuses.