Income tax returns filing deadline for FY19 extended to September 30

The government has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for FY19 by two months till September 30.

"In view of the constraints due to the COVID pandemic and to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July 2020 to 30th September 2020," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

This is the third extension given by the Centre for taxpayers to file both revised and original tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

A notification to this effect was issued by the CBDT on July 29.

Earlier, the government had extended the due date to June 30 from March 31. It again extended till July 31.

In the June extension, the CBDT also said: "In order to provide relief to small and middle-class taxpayers, the date for payment of self-assessment tax in the case of a taxpayer whose self-assessment tax liability is up to Rs 1 lakh has also been extended to 30th November 2020".