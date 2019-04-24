India extends ban on import of Chinese milk products, chocolates

The government Tuesday extended the ban on import of milk and its products, including chocolates, from China till laboratories at ports for testing presence of toxic chemical melamine are upgraded.

Food regulator FSSAI had recommended extending the ban until all labs at ports are modernised to test the chemical.

The ban was first imposed in September 2008 and extended subsequently from time to time. The latest ban imposed by the government ended Tuesday.

"Prohibition on import of milk, milk products (including chocolates, chocolate products, candies/confectionary/ food preparations with milk or milk solids as an ingredient) from China is extended until the capacity of all laboratories at ports of entry have been suitably upgraded for testing melamine," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

However, it has not mentioned any timeline for upgradation of that capacity of all laboratories.

The ban was imposed on apprehensions of presence of melamine in some milk consignments from China. Melamine is a toxic chemical used for making plastics and fertilisers.

Although India does not import milk, milk products from China, it has imposed the ban as a preventive measure.

India is the world's largest producer and consumer of milk. It produces around 150 million tonne milk annually.

Uttar Pradesh is the leading state in milk production followed by Rajasthan and Gujarat.

