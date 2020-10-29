India condemns attack against French President over stand on 'radical Islam'

The Indian government has denounced personal attack against French President Emmanuel Macron following his tough stance on radical Islam. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the personal attack against the French President, calling it a violation of most basic standards of international discourse.

Additionally, the external affairs ministry deplored the gruesome attack that took the life of a French teacher. The ministry asserted that there is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstances.

"We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse," the MEA said.

"We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world. We offer our condolences to his family and the people of France," the MEA said.

Following the MEA statement, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain thanked India saying both countries can count on each other in the fight against terrorism.

"Thank you MEA India. France and India can always count on each other in the fight against terrorism," he tweeted.

With this India has joined other European countries in condemning the personal attacks against the French President.

On October 16, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee in France beheaded a 47-year-old schoolteacher, Samuel Paty, days after Paty had shown caricatures of the Prophet to his students.

Thereafter, Macron condemned the attack on the teacher and tweeted, "We will continue...We will defend the freedom that you taught so well and we will bring secularism...not give up cartoons, drawings, even if others back down."

Since then, Macron has been facing criticism from various Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan and Turkey.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Macron of running an anti-Islamic agenda, and said the French president needed a "mental health check".

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said Macron was encouraging anti-Muslim sentiments and provoking Muslims. Besides, Iran and Saudi Arabia also condemned the cartoons.

