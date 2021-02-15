India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.09 crore, national recovery rate at 97.29%

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,16,589 with 11,649 new infections, while fresh fatalities were recorded below 100 for the ninth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,55,732 with 90 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,21,220 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.29 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent. The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are 1,39,637 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.28 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,67,16,634 samples have been tested up to February 14 with 4,86,122 samples being tested on Sunday. The 90 new fatalities include 40 from Maharashtra and 15 from Kerala, 6 from Tamil Nadu and 5 from Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 1,55,732 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,529 from Maharashtra followed by 12,419 from Tamil Nadu, 12,265 from Karnataka, 10,891 from Delhi, 10,232 from West Bengal, 8,702 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,162 from Andhra Pradesh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

