India's COVID-19 vaccination drive hits roadblock; Punjab, Rajasthan, Maha report vaccine shortages

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has said that hospitals in Punjab have only 5 days of COVID-19 vaccine stock left. Singh also mentioned that despite having a slow start, Punjab has inoculated more than 16 lakh persons, at an average of 85,000-90,000 per day.

Singh said during his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi on COVID-19 situation, "Punjab left with only five days of supply (5.7 lakh Covid vaccine doses) at the current levels of vaccinating 85,000-90,000 persons a day. ID the state is to meet its target of 2 lakh vaccines a day, then its current supplies will last only three days."

Singh said that Punjab has a farmer population and the people of the state are against the government's stand on farm laws, which has led to slowdown of the vaccination drive. Punjab is, however, not the only state to report shortage of coronavirus vaccines. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha have also reported massive shortages.

COVID-19 VACCINE SHORTAGE IN MAHARASHTRA

Vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus will be conducted only in government centres on Saturday and Sunday in Mumbai. India's richest municipal corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that private vaccination centres will reopen once more COVID-19 vaccine doses are available.

India's financial capital has 71 private COVID-19 vaccination centres and 49 vaccination centers. Almost 90 vaccination centres including 71 private centres were shut down on Friday. Lok Sabha MP from Baramati Supriya Sule tweeted about how Punekars could not get vaccinated against the contagion due to shortages and urged the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to help with the situation.



COVID-19 VACCINE SHORTAGE IN RAJASTHAN

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. Gehlot also sought 30 lakh doses to continue the vaccination drive.

He further claimed "the present stock of vaccines in Rajasthan will finish in the next two days". According to this letter, the Rajasthan government has planned to increase the vaccination coverage to 5 lakh people per day and aims for maximum inoculation of people in 45 year-old age group.

COVID-19 VACCINE SHORTAGE IN ODISHA

Earlier this week, Odisha Health Minister NK Das wrote a letter to Dr Harsh Vardhan informing him that the state has merely 5.34 lakh Covishield doses, which can last for two days. He also mentioned that the state government had to shut down nearly 700 vaccination centres out of over 1400 functional sites.

COVID-19 VACCINATION SHORTAGE IN UTTAR PRADESH

Various private hospitals in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad put up notices that read "Vaccine out of stock". These hospitals have been unable to conduct vaccination drive since April 5, i.e., Monday. Hospitals have even asked people to dial them before they arrive for getting the life-saving jab.

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also alleged in a letter to all the Congress CMs, Rahul Gandhi and other party members that the Centre has mismanaged the COVID-19 situation. She wrote, "The Modi government has mismanaged the situation-- exported vaccine and allowed a shortage to be created in India."

