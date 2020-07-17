'India engages China on more equal terms': Foreign Minister Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Hitting back at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that India's partnerships with other nations are stronger and the country's international standing is higher than ever. Jaishankar was responding to Gandhi's comments made earlier in the day on the current government's foreign policy.

.@RahulGandhi hs questions on Foreign Policy. Here are some answers:



Our major partnships are strongr & internatl standng higher.Witness regular summits&informal meetngs wth #US #Russia #Europe & #Japan.India engages #China on more equal terms politically.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, earlier today, launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over its rule of the past six years in the country. He said that constant blunders since 2014 have left India vulnerable to such an attack by China. Gandhi, in a video posted on his official Twitter handle, mulled over the reasons that prompted China to take an aggressive stance against India over the past few months.

Beginning the video with questions around the Chinese offensive in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, the Congress leader said, "Why have the Chinese chosen to violate the LAC with India at this point in time? Why have the Chinese chosen this particular time to move against India? What is about India's situation that has made China act in such an aggressive way? What is it about this moment in time that has allowed them to have the confidence to make a move against a country like India?"

