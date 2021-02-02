India exports up 5.37% to $27.24 billion in Jan

The country's exports grew 5.37 per cent year-on-year to $ 27.24 billion in January 2021, mainly driven by healthy growth in pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors, according to provisional data of the commerce ministry.

Imports during the month rose 2 per cent to $ 42 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $ 14.75 billion, the data showed.

Exports of pharmaceuticals and engineering grew 16.4 per cent ($ 293 million), and about 19 per cent ($ 1.16 billion), respectively.

