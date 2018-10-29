India-Japan Summit: PM Modi gifts stone bowls, dhurries, wooden chest to Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

PM Modi who is in Japan for the two-day India-Japan annual summit gifted his counterpart, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, dhurries and two handcrafted stone bowls made of rose quartz and yellow quartz sourced from Rajasthan. Among the gifts was a Jodhpuri wooden chest with traditional work, as mentioned by an official.

The gifts were specially crafted for PM Modi's Japan visit. The bowls were crafted by master artisan Shabbirhusen Ibrahimbhai Shaikh of Gujarat's Khambhat region that is known for its practice of stone craft since generations and is also a leading hub for exports of stone products from India.

An official said, "The uniqueness of this craft lies in the fact that the form of the product is scooped out from a block of stone, and then shaped and refined using basic hand tools generally without any lathe machines."

The dhurrie was hand-woven by master weavers of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. From symmetrical geometric tessellation in one to stylistic floral motifs in the other, the dhurries showcase the diversity of designs used to make them. "The dhurries use two distinctive Indian colour palettes. While one uses Indigo blues, reds and sprinkles of turmeric yellows, the identifying colours that have marked Indian textiles for centuries, the other uses the muted earthy tones of the Indian landscape," the official said.

The stone bowls and dhurries were made under the design supervision of the Ahmedabad-based National Institute of Design.

PM Modi landed in Tokyo starting off his packed two-day schedule to attend the 13th India-Japan summit. The two leaders held informal talks. PM Modi was also hosted by PM Abe at a personal villa near Lake Kawaguchi in Yamanashi for a private dinner. The Indian Prime Minister is the only foreign political leader to have received this invitation. The two leaders also visited a factory and took a train ride together.

(With PTI inputs)