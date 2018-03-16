India is the 'most forgetful country' in Asia-Pacific; tricycle, prawns, LCD TV left in cabs: Uber report

According to an Uber report, India tops the list of 'most forgetful country' in Asia-Pacific. The list of things Indians have a record of leaving behind in a cab is amusing to say the least. Phones and bags are some of the usual items that Indians leave behind, but there are also items like Golda chingri (prawns), kids' tricycle and even LCD TVs. This report has been prepared from the Lost and Found Index of the cab-hailing company.

The report also states that riders in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru are more forgetful than riders in cities like Melbourne, Singapore and Manila. Joining these two cities are Mumbai and Hyderabad that also make it to the top 10 'most forgetful cities' in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report states that Indians have forgotten stuff like cricket batting pads, gold bracelet, mosquito net, poker set, and cat harness in their Uber cabs. A rider even left back a photo frame of his/her grandmother.

Indians are leaving this stuff behind mostly on weekends, along with Fridays and Mondays. Also, people are most likely to forget an item in their transit between 5 am-6 am and 1 pm-4 pm, according to the index.

With India emerging as the most forgetful country in APAC, and Bangalore continuing to be the most forgetful city, Uber's goal is to sustain efforts in educating riders about the in-app options available to them, in case they lose something in their cabs, Sanjay Gupta, Head of Marketing at Uber India and South Asia said. "As we approach mercury retrograde, the time of the year generally believed to spur bouts of forgetfulness, this fun and insightful index recognises Uber's most forgetful riders and may even remind them to do a 'possession pat down' before leaving the car on their next ride", he said.

Other 'forgetful' countries in the report are Australia, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.

Users can report their lost item on the Uber app by selecting 'report an issue with this trip' in the menu and then choosing 'I lost an item'.

(With PTI inputs)