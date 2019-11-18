scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Govt plans stake sales in 28 state-run companies, Anurag Thakur tells Lok Sabha

The government has so far raised 17,364 Crores in the 2019/20 fiscal year ending in March, against the full-year's target of 1,05,000 crores

Junior finance minister Anurag Singh Thakur Junior finance minister Anurag Singh Thakur

India's cabinet has given 'in-principle' approval for the sale of strategic stakes in 28 state-run companies including state carrier Air India, junior finance minister Anurag Singh Thakur told lawmakers on Monday.

The government has so far raised 17,364 crores in the 2019/20 fiscal year ending in March, against the full-year's target of 1,05,000 crores , the minister said in a written reply in the lower house of parliament.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos