India Today Conclave: Optimistic about economy; govt doing a lot of disruptive things to revive it, says Rishad Premji

The first half of the second day of the India Today Conclave, 2019, Mumbai Edition, on Saturday, saw four speakers, including Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, speaking on a range of issues related to politics and economy. In the first session, Fadnavis explained works done by his government in the past five years, and that why he is the best man for the job this time too. The second half of the session saw Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji talking about his company's future plans, about the technological shift Wipro is undergoing and the philanthropic initiative of the Azim Premji Foundation. The inaugural event of the India Today Conclave 2019, Mumbai, was kick-started by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday. While speaking about ongoing economic slowdown, he had said the central bank noticed the downturn in the economy in February, and maintained the global factors also contributed to the ongoing slump.

Catch all the latest updates on India Today Conclave, 2019, Mumbai Edition, on BusinessToday.In live blog.

Also read: 'There is a slowdown, but India will come back,' says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

2.47 PM: Philanthropy lessons for other billionaires

The scenario is changing now. Now 20-somethingyoungsters are influencing their parents about what they are thinking.

2.45 PM: Philanthropy

We as family strongly believe in philanthropy, and we thing we have been immensely blessed. And that's the reason 67 per cent of the company irrevocably is owned by the foundation today, which means 67 paise of every rupee earned by the company goes for the social cause.

2.43 PM: What the job market will look like in future

Jobs are changing but it's difficult to say how one has to prepare. But one thing is sure that you will have to be re-skillable.

2.39 PM: On the state of Indian economy

I am very optimistic on this. Good news is that it appears 'cyclical not structural'. The govt is doing a lot of things and is open to ideas. It is doing a lot of disruptive things, and I think the scenario will change in the next quarter

2.29 PM: On Azim Premji

He is always open to suggestions and listens more than talk. Even in meetings, he, sometimes, asks the most basic questions in the most interesting way. That's I think a great strength.

2.26 PM: On future jobs

You will have to be constantly open to be fit for jobs in future. Even in my company, I look for two major things - learn-ability and teamwork. Those who are not able to do that are the ones left behind.

2.10 PM: Rishad Premji on job crisis