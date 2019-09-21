India Today Conclave: Optimistic about economy; govt doing a lot of disruptive things to revive it, says Rishad Premji

The first half of the second day of the India Today Conclave, 2019, Mumbai Edition, on Saturday, saw four speakers, including Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, speaking on a range of issues related to politics and economy. In the first session, Fadnavis explained works done by his government in the past five years, and that why he is the best man for the job this time too. The second half of the session saw Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji talking about his company's future plans, about the technological shift Wipro is undergoing and the philanthropic initiative of the Azim Premji Foundation. The inaugural event of the India Today Conclave 2019, Mumbai, was kick-started by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday. While speaking about ongoing economic slowdown, he had said the central bank noticed the downturn in the economy in February, and maintained the global factors also contributed to the ongoing slump.
Catch all the latest updates on India Today Conclave, 2019, Mumbai Edition, on BusinessToday.In live blog.
2.47 PM: Philanthropy lessons for other billionaires
The scenario is changing now. Now 20-somethingyoungsters are influencing their parents about what they are thinking.
2.45 PM: Philanthropy
We as family strongly believe in philanthropy, and we thing we have been immensely blessed. And that's the reason 67 per cent of the company irrevocably is owned by the foundation today, which means 67 paise of every rupee earned by the company goes for the social cause.
2.43 PM: What the job market will look like in future
Jobs are changing but it's difficult to say how one has to prepare. But one thing is sure that you will have to be re-skillable.
2.39 PM: On the state of Indian economy
I am very optimistic on this. Good news is that it appears 'cyclical not structural'. The govt is doing a lot of things and is open to ideas. It is doing a lot of disruptive things, and I think the scenario will change in the next quarter
2.29 PM: On Azim Premji
He is always open to suggestions and listens more than talk. Even in meetings, he, sometimes, asks the most basic questions in the most interesting way. That's I think a great strength.
2.26 PM: On future jobs
You will have to be constantly open to be fit for jobs in future. Even in my company, I look for two major things - learn-ability and teamwork. Those who are not able to do that are the ones left behind.
2.10 PM: Rishad Premji on job crisis
11.35 AM: On political ambitions
In the BJP, people don't have choice to choose their work. People work hard and whatever the party decides, the workers follow it. I have no ambitions to move to Delhi but whatever the party decides, I will do.
11.25 AM: On water conservation
On our water conservation scheme, we harvest all the rainwater. But the rains have been deficient in several areas. Many districts registered 30 per cent rain this time. We are making a five-year plan, under which we'll create water grids and we will complete the work in the state in the next five years. In the next five years, we will make Maharashtra a drought-free state.
11.20 AM: The Maharashtra CM backs metro project
11.18 AM: On Environment challenge
The government is doing its best to be carbon neutral. Problems will be there but you have to work and move forward. Opposition to the proposed coastal road is negligible. If you conduct voting, 90 per cent of votes will be in favour of it. I want to assure that it'll be constructed for sure.
11.00 AM: Devendra Fadnavis says the BJP will come to power in Maharashtra again.
