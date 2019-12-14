India's trade deficit narrows to $12.12 billion in November

India's trade deficit in November narrowed to $12.12 billion as against the deficit of $17.58 billion a year before, the trade ministry has said. Oil imports at $11.06 billion were 18.17 per cent lower compared to $13.52 billion in November 2018.

Non-oil imports fell 10.26 per cent to $27.04 billion compared to $30.14 billion in November 2018.

Net exports fell 0.34 per cent to 25.98 billion as compared to $26.07 billion in November 2018.

Taking merchandise and services together, the overall trade deficit for the April-November period is estimated at $54.06 billion as compared to $82.47 billion in April-November 2018-19.

The cumulative value of exports for the period April-November 2019-20 was $211.93 billion against $216.23 billion during the period April-November 2018-19, registering 1.99 per cent decline.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

