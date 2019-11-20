Indian population in US increases near 50% in 8 years

The population of Indians living in US increased by near 9 lakh in last 8 years. According to newly released data from the Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey (ACS), the number of Indians in US were 17.8 lakh in 2010 which by 2018 had gone up to 26.5 lakh -- 49 per cent increase. Newly arrived immigrants from India in 2017 were 1.6 lakh which in 2018 declined to 88,000.

On the other hand, the Chinese population in US increased from 21.6 lakh to 28.4 lakh between 2010 and 2018 - signifying 32 percent rise, according to the data.

The ACS data further mentioned, out of the total US population of 327 million, 44.7 million people were foreign-born population. Further, as of July 1, 2018, Indians constituted 5.9 per cent of the total foreign-born population in the US but comprised less than 1 per cent of the total US population.

ACS has measured US population up till July 1, 2018. The CIS in its research paper also mentioned that 14.5 lakh new legal and illegal immigrants settled in the United States in 2017, fewer than the 17.5 lakh million in 2016.

"The falloff in arrivals in 2017 may be due to increased enforcement efforts, lower refugee admissions, and more robust vetting of applicants undertaken by the Trump administration."

