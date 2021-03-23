Indian Railways launches drive against smoking; to initiate legal action from March 31

Indian Railways (IR) has launched a massive drive against smoking and carriage of inflammable material through the railway network and will soon start taking legal action against violators. IR has launched this drive in view of several recent incidents of fire in various Zonal Railways. These incidents resulted in the loss of property and posed a grave danger to life. According to IR, some of these incidents appeared to have been caused by smoking onboard or transportation of inflammable material by train.
"To curb such incidents, Indian Railways launched a massive drive against smoking and carriage of inflammable material through Railways," said Railway Ministry in a press release. The drive was officially launched on March 22, 2021. The ministry will start taking legal action against violators from March 31, 2021. According to Railway Ministry, the drive is expected to continue till April 30, 2021.
As part of this initiative, IR has instructed all Zonal Railways to launch a 7-day 'Intensive Awareness Drive'. During the Intensive Awareness Drive, all railway stakeholders will be educated about "precautions to be taken against fire incidents like enforcing "No Smoking", preventing carriage of inflammable material through rail, checking SLRs/VPUs/Leased parcels against transportation of inflammable material etc". This is expected to be achieved through "direct interaction, distribution of leaflets, pamphlets, pasting of stickers, conducting Nukkad Nataks, announcement through PA System at stations, advertisement in print, electronic media and social media etc." as per the Railway Ministry release.
IR has also directed all Zonal Railways that after the massive awareness drive, an intensive and sustained drive should be launched for the following:
