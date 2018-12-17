Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Vacancies for over 9,600 posts, check out details

The Indian Railways has invited applications for recruitment on more than 9,669 posts in various railway divisions in East Central Railway, Western Railway, North Eastern Railway and South Western Railway. In notifications released on their respective official websites, East Central and Western railway zones have asked interested candidates to submit their job applications by January 9. The last date for submitting applications for vacancies at North Eastern Railway is December 29, and the same for South Western Railway is January 16. Applications for all three zones cost for Rs 100.
The vacancy details for the three railway zones are as follows:
East Central Railways
Total number of vacancies - 2,234 posts
Eligibility criteria - Applicants should have passed class 10th or equivalent examinations from recognised boards with aggregate 50 per cent marks and have a certificate in ITI.
Website - rrcecr.gov.in
Western Railway
Number of vacancies - 5,718 posts
Eligibility criteria - Applicants should have passed class 10th or equivalent examinations from recognised boards with aggregate 50 per cent marks and have a certificate in ITI.
Website - wr.indianrailways.gov.in
North Eastern Railway
Total number of vacancies - 745 posts
Eligibility criteria - Applicants should have passed class 10th or equivalent examinations from recognised boards with aggregate 50 per cent marks and have a certificate in ITI.
Website - ner.indianrailways.gov.in
South Western Railway
Total number of vacancies - 963 posts
Eligibilty criteria - Applicants should have passed class 10+2 or equivalent examinations from recognised boards with aggregate 50 per cent marks and have a certificate in ITI.
Website - www.rrchubli.in
