Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Vacancies for over 9,600 posts, check out details

The Indian Railways has invited applications for recruitment on more than 9,669 posts in various railway divisions in East Central Railway, Western Railway, North Eastern Railway and South Western Railway. In notifications released on their respective official websites, East Central and Western railway zones have asked interested candidates to submit their job applications by January 9. The last date for submitting applications for vacancies at North Eastern Railway is December 29, and the same for South Western Railway is January 16. Applications for all three zones cost for Rs 100.

The vacancy details for the three railway zones are as follows:

East Central Railways

Danapur division - 702 posts

Dhanbad division - 161 posts

Mughalsarai division - 932 posts

Samastipur division - 82 posts

Plant Depot/ Mughalsarai - 137 posts

Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur - 110 posts

Carriage Repair Workshop/ Harnaut - 110 posts

Total number of vacancies - 2,234 posts

Eligibility criteria - Applicants should have passed class 10th or equivalent examinations from recognised boards with aggregate 50 per cent marks and have a certificate in ITI.

Website - rrcecr.gov.in

Western Railway

Number of vacancies - 5,718 posts

Eligibility criteria - Applicants should have passed class 10th or equivalent examinations from recognised boards with aggregate 50 per cent marks and have a certificate in ITI.

Website - wr.indianrailways.gov.in

North Eastern Railway

Mechanical Workshop Gorakhpur - 203 posts

Signal Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt - 63 posts

Bridge Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt - 35 posts

Diesel Shed Izzat Nagar - 60 posts

Carriage and Wagon Izzat Nagar - 64 posts

Carriage and Wagon Lucknow Jn - 155 posts

Diesel Shed Gonda - 90 posts

Carriage and Wagon Varanasi - 75 posts

Total number of vacancies - 745 posts

Eligibility criteria - Applicants should have passed class 10th or equivalent examinations from recognised boards with aggregate 50 per cent marks and have a certificate in ITI.

Website - ner.indianrailways.gov.in

South Western Railway

Hubballi Division - 287 posts

Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi - 176 posts

Bengaluru Division - 280 posts

Mysuru Division - 177 posts

Central Division Mysuru - 43 posts

Total number of vacancies - 963 posts

Eligibilty criteria - Applicants should have passed class 10+2 or equivalent examinations from recognised boards with aggregate 50 per cent marks and have a certificate in ITI.

Website - www.rrchubli.in

