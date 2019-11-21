US dream shattered, 150 Indians land in Delhi after deportation from Mexico

Around 150 Indians were deported from the US on Wednesday for either flouting visa rules or illegally entering the United States (US).

The special aircraft carrying the Indian deportees, mainly from Punjab landed at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport. The aircraft reached India via Bangladesh.

"Following paperwork with the immigration department, the deportees have started coming out of the airport. These 150 Indians have either violated their visa norms or were illegal immigrants," the officials told PTI.

"This was the fourth time I have been deported," Singh Jabarjung, 24, from Punjab's Bhatinda told the news agency.

"I boarded a flight on May 15 and reached Mexico via Moscow and Paris. From there, I tried to enter California on May 16 but was caught by police and deported from Arizona," he said.

He said he has spent Rs 24 lakh in the four attempts and Rs 40 lakh on advocacy.

Lakshiwnder Singh, another deportee, said he had given Rs 25 lakh to an Amritsar-based agent to help him enter the US.

"He sent me to Mexico on May 2 via Moscow and Paris. They caught me while I was trying to cross the border and deported here from Arizona in US," he told the news agency.

In a similar incident in October, nearly 300 Indians were deported from Mexico for trying to enter the US illegally.

The Mexican migration authorities sent back 311 Indians, including one woman, from several parts of the country. This was the first case of deporting such a large number of illegal migrants from Mexico.