India's organic food products exports jump 51% to $1 bn in 2020-21

The country's exports of organic food products rose by 51 per cent year-on-year to USD 1 billion (Rs 7,078 crore) in 2020-21, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The main goods which recorded healthy growth in exports include oil cake meal, oilseeds, fruit pulps and purees, cereals and millets, spices and condiments, tea, dry fruits, sugar, pulses, coffee, and essential oil.

India's organic products have been exported to 58 countries including the USA, European Union, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, Switzerland, Israel, and South Korea.

Organic products are currently exported from India only if they are produced, processed, packed, and labelled as per the requirements of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP).

The NPOP certification has been recognised by the European Union and Switzerland which enables India to export unprocessed plant products to these countries without the requirement of additional certification, it added.

Further, it said that to facilitate trade with major importing countries, negotiations are underway with Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Australia, UAE, New Zealand for achieving mutual recognition agreements for exports of organic products from India.

Also Read: States' COVID restrictions could hit exports: EEPC

Also Read: India fastest country in world to administer 14 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses: Health Ministry