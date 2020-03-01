Introduction of GST, DBT silent revolutions of country, says Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) are being cited as silent revolutions of the country.

"Today all over the world wherever we go, the DBT and the GST are being talked about as one of the silent revolutions that democracy can show off to the world," Sitharaman said while speaking to commemorate 44th Civil Accounts Day.

Earlier today, Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the 44th Civil Accounts Day event organised by Controller General of Accounts (CGA) in New Delhi.

Speaking at the function, the FM also lauded the civil accountants, saying that they have made a product 'Public Financial Management Systems' (PFMS), which India is proud of. She said that they have "revolutionised" technology-driven PFMS and it has empowered India to be accountable, responsive and transparent.

PFMS is designed to help the government agencies for processing payments, tracking, monitoring, accounting and reconciliation.

She said that more than one lakh crore are being saved for the country by efficient use of technology. The officers are not only competent accounts persons, but also competent technology professionals, Sitharaman added.

The officers have proved that public finance is not opaque, but efficient and responsive to the public. "This is biggest revolution. The Rs 1 lakh crore you have saved through DBT, these are not just symbolic. The Rs 1 lakh crore being saved for the public (is) by efficient use of technology without making anyone feel sorry," she said. Through efficient use of technology, this service has proven that corruption and wrongdoing can be removed from the system, she added.

By Chitranjan Kumar with PTI inputs