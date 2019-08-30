INX Media case: Ex-FM Chidambaram to stay in CBI custody till September 2

The Rouse Avenue Court allowed further extension of ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram's remand to the CBI in connection with the INX Media case. The Congress leader will remain in CBI till Monday, September 2.

Chidambaram was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar by the CBI that sought a five-day extension of his remand.

The former Finance Minister was arrested on August 21 and produced before the court the next day. He has been in the CBI custody since then. He has already undergone custodial interrogation for eight days since his arrest.

"Investigation being the prerogative of the investigating officer and given the fact that the record is voluminous and accused needs to be confronted. Thus, more time is required. In view of the submissions made, the accused is sent to police custody remand till September 2," the judge said while pronouncing the order.

The judge had asked the CBI why it requires five more days for interrogating Chidambaram and wanted to see the case diary. When the ASG said there are voluminous documents, the judge said, "You were aware about the volume of documents, why did you ask for only five days custody for the first time, Second time also you asked for five days only. Why this approach?" ASG Nataraj replied that it all depends upon how Chidambaram answers the questions.

The judge after going through the case diary said the grounds on which the CBI gave for further custodial interrogation were vague.

On Thursday, in an unprecedented move, Chidambaram had offered in the Supreme Court to remain in the CBI's custody till September 2. He made the offer after a bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna said it would hear Chidambaram's plea challenging the trial court's order on his CBI remand on September 2. The bench had also extended Chidambaram's interim protection from arrest till September 5.

Also read: INX Media case: P Chidambaram in SC offers to remain in CBI custody till September 2

Also read: INX Media case: Chidambaram's arrest is "good news", says Indrani Mukerjea