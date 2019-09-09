INX Media: CBI may file chargesheet in September, to name P Chidambaram as accused

After questioning former finance minister P Chidambaram in custody, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to file a chargesheet in the INX Media case by end of this month.

Sources told India Today that the agency will file chargesheet in third week of September naming P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, as accused in the INX media case related to Rs 305 crore of foreign investment clearance given to the company in alleged violation of norms.

Sources reportedly said the chargesheet will be filed against 10 accused, including few companies, which were allegedly involved in the case. The chargesheet is likely to reduce Chidambaram's chances of getting bail.

In CBI custody, Chidambaram was reportedly asked around 450 questions during 100 hours of interrogation, mostly related to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearances and mail exchanges of his son Karti with other co-accused. During the custody, the agency also confronted him with five persons, including the former additional secretary in the Finance Ministry Sindhushree Khullar and director Prabodh Saxena during the custody.

Chidambaram, who has been lodged in the Tihar Jail after the CBI's special court sent him to 14 days of judicial custody, on Monday said no officer has done anything wrong.

In the tweet, Chidambaram said that people have asked me why have you been arrested, but I have no answer. He has asked his family to tweet on his behalf.

I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following :- People have asked me 'If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?' I have no answer. - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 9, 2019

A CBI special court had sent the veteran Congress leader to Tihar jail on CBI's request after the expiry of 15-day custody with the agency. The Rajya Sabha MP will remain under judicial custody there for 14 days, till September 19. P Chidambaram, who will turn 74 on September 16, will spend his birthday in his jail cell.

On August 21, the CBI had arrested him in a dramatic raid at his posh bungalow in Jor Bagh area in Delhi.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister. Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

Besides INX Media directors Indrani and Peter Mukherjea, the CBI has booked Karti, Chess Management Services and Advantage Strategic Consulting Ltd through its director Padma Vishwanathan.

