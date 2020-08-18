IPL 2020: Dream11 wins title sponsorship for Rs 222 crore

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded the title sponsorship of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to Dream 11. The contract has been awarded for Rs 222 crore to the fantasy cricket league platform which is already a partner of the BCCI. The other bidders included the Tata Group, Byju's and Unacademy.

Earlier this month, the BCCI and the Chinese smartphone giant Vivo Mobile decided to suspend ties for the IPL 2020 this year. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League in 2020," a press statement from IPL said.

The IPL this year has been shifted to the UAE because of the pandemic and will be held in three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah -- from September 19 to November 10.

Notably, Vivo had signed a five-year deal worth Rs 2,199 crore to become the title sponsor of IPL in 2017, paying almost Rs 440 crore to the BCCI every year. It had replaced PepsiCo, which had walked out of a Rs 396 crore deal in 2016.

