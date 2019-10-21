IRCTC gives Rs 250 each to passengers after Tejas Express gets delayed

Passengers who travelled on Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express on October 19 are supposed to get a compensation of Rs 250 each after the train got delayed for nearly two hours.

The IRCTC-operated private train got delayed for the first time on Saturday since its launch on October 4.

Under IRCTC's travel insurance policy, passengers of Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, will receive Rs 100 if the delay is for an hour. The compensation amount increases to Rs 250 in case the train is delayed by more than two hours.

It is for the first time in the history of Indian Railways passengers will be compensated for a delayed journey. IRCTC sent SMS to all passengers with website link where travel insurance number could be submitted for the refund. The delay will cost IRCTC nearly Rs 1.62 lakh.

To make up for the delay, the train also served extra refreshments to the passengers with "sorry for the delay" message printed on the packets.

Tejas Express (train number 82501), had started from Lucknow at 8:55 am on October 19, instead of its scheduled departure at 6:10 am and reached Delhi around 3:40 am, instead of 12:25 pm. Also, it (train number 82502) departed two hours late from New Delhi at 5:30 pm, instead of 3:35 pm.

Tejas' Lucknow - New Delhi train, on Saturday, was carrying 451 passengers. And, about 500 passengers were onboard in New Delhi to Lucknow route. The passengers on this route will get Rs 100 each as the train was delayed for an hour.

The train was reportedly delayed due to maintenance work. Every train, before its departure has to undergo a primary maintenance. However, it got delayed as a coach had derailed in the maintenance yard at Lucknow during shunting.

