IRCTC offers 6-day tour package to Thailand! Here's all you need to know

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a tour package to Thailand starting at a price of Rs 39,520. The five-night and six-day tour will cover destinations such as Bangkok and Pattaya, as per information available on the tourism company's website. According to IRCTC tourism, Indigo flights will be in service to efficiently conduct the tour which will start from Chennai on August 10, 2019.

Thailand is a popular destination that is renowned for its lush and dense forests, coral reefs, floating markets, fragrant rich food and cultural integrity. Travel to this amazing destination for an escape away from your daily routine. To book https://t.co/PoZKfW7Uxy#tourism pic.twitter.com/Alj0jQZzqG - IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) May 24, 2019

Here's all you need to know about IRCTC tourism's Thailand package:

1. According to IRCTC Tourism (the tourism arm of Indian Railways), the tariff of the tour package varies according to the occupancy. For triple and double occupancy, one has to pay Rs 39,520 per person. However, for single occupancy, the price is Rs 45,126.

2. The journey from Chennai to Thailand will be via economy class flights of Indigo Airlines.

3. The tourism package includes sightseeing along with entrance charges.

4. In the city of Pattaya, the tour will cover destinations such as Alcazar Show and Coral island tour on a speed boat.

5. The tour package of IRCTC also includes breakfast, lunch and dinner.

6. It may, however, be noted that any item of personal interest such as laundry, any kind of room services or sports activities are not included in the package.

IRCTC is also offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Leh, Nubra valley and Pangong at tariffs from Rs 40,790 per person.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

