IRCTC suspends Tejas Express services amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced on Thursday, April 1, that the services of Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express have been suspended for a month because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

The services have been suspended beginning April 2. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central and Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express trains are India's first private trains that run at semi-high speed and are fully air-conditioned.

Taking to Twitter, the IRCTC posted, "Temporary suspension of ADI-BCT-ADI Tejas Express due to recent COVID-19 Rising cases."

Temporary suspension of ADI-BCT-ADI Tejas Express due to recent COVID-19 Rising cases.

The statement further read, "Keeping in view the rising COVID-19 cases and in the larger public interest, it has been decided to suspend the services of train no.82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from April 2 for a period of one month."

"IRCTC is committed in its endeavor to ensure the highest standard of safe and comfortable journey of rail passengers," it added.

"Night curfews have also been implemented in both the connecting states, which may cause inconvenience to passengers in general," an IRCTC official told PTI.

Railway authorities had resumed the services of Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express regularly four days a week from February 14 this year.

The IRCTC canceled all the trips of the train from 24 November last year due to poor occupancy levels owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, after resuming its services in October.