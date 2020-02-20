IRCTC to launch Ramayana Express: All you need to know

IRCTC is set to launch Ramayana Express on March 28. This train will take pilgrims to all scared places associated with Lord Rama. The train will begin its first journey on March 28. IRCTC had also recently launched the Kashi Mahakal express.

Ramayana Express schedule

The train will travel from Ayodhya- Janakpur and Chitrakoot- Rameshwaram routes. This train will connect all the pilgrimage sites related to Lord Rama like Ram Janmabhumi and Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya. After this, the train will travel to Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Nepal's Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi and Rameshwaram. According to the official IRCTC website, the duration of the entire tour will be 16-17 days.

The train will have 10 coaches, 5 sleeper class and 5 AC coaches. The train will reportedly be well equipped with modern day facilities.

Ramayana Express ticket fares and Sri Lanka ticket fares

The sleeper coach tickets are priced at Rs 16,065 approximately and around Rs 26,755 for AC 3-tier. The cost for visiting Sri Lanka using the IRCTC flight service is Rs 37,800. Bookings for the Ramayana Express have already begun. Tickets can be booked through the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

Travelling options other than train

IRCTC will offer a flight service for all the tourists who want to visit Sri Lanka and see the pilgrim spots related to Lord Rama. Apart from train and flight travel, options for road travel are also available. In case of tourists availing the Sri Lanka flight, the IRCTC will also offer a return ticket from Colombo to Delhi.

Pilgrimage sites in Sri Lanka

The pilgrimage sites include Sita Mata Temple in Munneshwaram, Ashok Vatika, the famous Shiva Temple and Vibhishan Temple among other places.

