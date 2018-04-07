IRS body passes resolution defending its role in Bengaluru Refund Scam, bashes CBI

In a crucial development related to Bengaluru Refund Scam, the Association of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) i.e. Income Tax officers, in General Body Meeting has defended its roles and passed a resolution on the issue of FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against one private person and unknown private persons along with "unknown officials of Central Processing Cell (CPC), IT Department".

In its resolution on April 5, IRS Association, Karnataka and Goa explained how loopholes in software programme used in the processing of I-T returns and refund claims had given birth to Bengaluru refund scam in crores, and not due to any human intervention - as alleged by CBI. A copy of the resolution is in possession of Indiatoday.in.

The IRS Association has blamed CBI for creating huge confusion in minds of the public by registering the FIR against the department officials. "It has created mistrust regarding integrity and transparency of processes and procedures at CPC. The baseless allegation about the involvement of officers/officials of CPC in this fraudulent activity without an iota of evidence has demoralized the entire dedicated workforce of Income tax department posted in CPC. The entire episode is causing mental agony and harassment among the officers and officials which needs to be immediately redressed', the Association alleged.

IRS Association claims that the FIR filed by the CBI and media reporting has tarnished the reputation of income tax department and CPC. "The investigative agency is oblivious to the difference between Section 143 (1) and Section 143 (3) of the Income Tax Act", the Association stated.

According to the body, the processing of the returns filed is to be done strictly according to Section 143 (1) only. The return of income is not supposed to be subjected to scrutiny or verification under Section 143 (3) at the processing stage. "Even if there is some suspicion with regard to the claim of deductions set-set-aside and not be processed merely out of some subjective suspicion regarding the claim", the Association said.

The Income Tax officials also clarified that CPC was established as a processing centre and not as any centralized scrutiny centre or any fraud detection unit. "The charges made in the FIR that "red flags raised by the system" were ignored with regard to the revised returns and that "approvals" for refunds were given by the officials is a figment of the imagination of the CBI borne out of ignorance about the systems and procedures at the CPC."

"Technically, the CPC does not deploy any data analysis and fraud detection software during the processing. "There is no policy to treat revised return as suspicious just because it is a revised return. Also, e majority of fraudulent claims were made by way of original returns and not revised ones", the Association claims.

In its resolution, the IRS Association has sought a detailed press release from Central Bureau of Direct Taxes (CBDT) explaining the limited scope of section 143(1), the automated processes and procedures at CPC. Also to clarify that there was no involvement of the officers/officials of CPC and service provider in the alleged fraudulent act committed by assesses and unscrupulous tax practitioners.

The Association has asked to sensitize the CBI about the relevant provisions and limitation under Income Tax Act and impress upon them to remove the role of the department and service provider as accused in the FIR.

"CBDT should take necessary steps to ensure that the investigation agencies do not subject the officers/officials at CPC to unnecessary harassment in the name of enquiry or investigation," the Association demands.

According to Association, the CBDT should consider revamping some of the ITR forms like ITR-1 and 4 to make the information contained therein amenable for verification with third-party information available with the department.

"Efforts should be made to consolidate databases relating to claims of exemptions and deductions so as to validate the claims made in the returns. Steps should be taken to pre-populate/pre-fill the returns with verified/validated data to the maximum extent possible", the Association said.

It was further suggested that a risk-based evaluation of the returns pending for processing should be carried out first by "Project Insight", subsequent to which the returns will be taken up for processing by CPC.

What was Bengaluru Refund Scam?

In Bengaluru, the Income Tax department busted a refund fraud involving 250 private sector staff, working in leading software and technology companies, allegedly claimed refunds totally Rs 5 crore.

Subsequently, the first information report (FIR) registered by the CBI on February 27, suspected the role of sections of I-T officials posted at CPC and Infosys executives at CPC in the refund fraud. However, the I-T department officials had clarified that it was their surveillance which unearthed the fraud.

Similarly, dated March 16, Indiatoday.in had reported that the assessment wing of I-T department, Mumbai had come across nearly 20,000 cases in which salaried employees with PSUs and few MNCs had claimed bogus t