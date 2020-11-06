ISRO begins countdown for launch of earth observation EOS-01, nine other satellites

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the national space agency, will launch its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine international customer spacecraft onboard its PSLV-C49 rocket from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on November 7. The 26-hour countdown for the launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C49 and EOS-01 started at 1 pm today, while the launch is scheduled tomorrow at 3:02 pm, subject to weather conditions.

The 10 satellites to be launched include EOS-01 and nine foreign satellites from - the US (4-Lemur multi mission remote sensing satellites), Luxembourg (4 maritime application satellites by Kleos Space) and Lithuania (1-technology demonstrator). All these satellites are getting launched under the commercial agreement with New Space India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, ISRO said in a statement.

The mission was scheduled for earlier this year but was postponed in wake of coronavirus pandemic. This would be the first space mission for the ISRO in 2020 after the COVID-19-led lockdown came into force in March.

This will be the 51st mission of ISRO's workhorse, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

"Countdown for the launch of #PSLVC49/#EOS01 mission commenced today at 1302 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. Launch is scheduled tomorrow at 1502 Hrs IST," ISRO said in a tweet.

The national space agency further said that the filling of fuel for the fourth stage (PS4) of PSLV-C49 rocket has been completed.

EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, ISRO said.

In wake of the strict COVID-19 pandemic norms in place at the launch centre, gathering of media personnel is not planned and the viewing gallery will be closed, ISRO said. However, the live telecast of the launch will be available on ISRO website, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter channels, it added.

