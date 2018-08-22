Jamia student bags Rs 70 lakh per annum job in US -creates history

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student Mohammad Aamir Ali's story is of the kind that eventually becomes a legend for future generations. Ali, who had scored well in the JMI school board examinations failed to secure a seat in a BTech course for three years. When his first attempt did not result in success, Ali took admission in JMI's Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. However, this was followed by two more unsuccessful attempts.

Through all this, Ali did not give up on his passion. He continued working on a project on electric vehicles. Ali said that there is a lack of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in India and if he succeeds in his project the cost of charging electric vehicles would become nearly zero, as mentioned in a report in The Hindu.

The project eventually caught the eye of a United States-based firm, Frisson Motor Werks. Frission Motor Werks found the project through JMI's website and contacted university officials. The project was featured on the university's website because his professors and mentors were very impressed by Ali's work.

After a month of communication via social media platforms, Skype and telephonic interviews, Frisson Motor Werks offered Ali a job. The North Carolina-based company offered Ali a role of battery management system engineer at an annual package of $1,00,008 or Rs 70 lakh approximately.

The university said that this is the highest package any student of JMI has ever received since its inception.

Ali's father, Shamshad Ali works as an electrician at JMI. He said that Ali would ask questions about the functioning of electrical equipment that even he could not answer being an electrician.

