Jharkhand Assembly Election Live Updates: Saffron party may suffer another blow as exit polls favour Congress-JMM alliance

Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: The final counting of results for the Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 will begin from today at 8 am. According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the Congress-JMM alliance is expected to win this assembly election and form the government in the state. A total of around 2,08,52,808 voters -- 1.08 crore female, 1.18 crore male, and 40,336 service voters -- will decide the fate of total 1,216 candidates in Jharkhand assembly elections 2019.

10:00 pm: According to the Election Commission of India, around 65 per cent of voters exercised their rights, while 66.53 per cent people cast vote in 2014 election.

10:10 pm: In 2014 Assembly election BJP won 37 seats, while JMM had scored 19 seats.

10:20 pm: The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll predicts that the Congress-JMM alliance is likely to wins 38 to 50 seats and form government in the state. On the other hand, Narendra Modi-led BJP is expected to wins in 22-32 seats.

10:30 pm: As per the IANS-C-Voter-ABP Exit Poll, the JMM alliance is expected to win 31-39 seats, while the saffron party may bag 28-36 seats.

10:40 pm: BJP leaders such as PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Arjun Munda, JP Nadda and Jharkhand's current CM Raghubar Das campaigned in Jharkhand assembly election 2019.

10:50 pm: Priyanka Gandhi, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Shatrughan Sinha were among the Congress leaders who campaigned in the state's assembly election 2019.

