Jharkhand Assembly polls dates announced; voting begins from November 30, results on December 23

The Election Commission of India announced the Jharkhand Assembly election dates on Friday. All 81 Legislative Assembly seats in the state will go to polls in five phases, between November 30 and December 20. Results will be announced on December 23. Model code of conduct has come into effect in Jharkhand after the announcement.

In a press conference on Friday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced that Jharkhand Assembly polls will be held in the state on November 30, December 7, 12, 16 and 20. A total of 13 constituencies will go to polls in the first phase on November 30. The second phase on December 7 will encompass 20 Legislative Assembly seats. Electorate in 17 constituencies will vote in third phase on December 12. In the fourth phase of voting, 15 constituencies will observe polling, whereas the remaining 16 seats will go to polls on December 20.

The 5-year tenure of the present Assembly in Jharkhand ends on January 5 next year. The BJP is in power in the state and an alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

Below are the important dates for Jharkhand Assembly elections:

(With PTI inputs)