AP EAMCET exam results 2019 to be declared on third week of May, says official website sche.ap.gov.in

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, will announce the result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance test (AP EAMCET) results on third week of May. As per the official website sche.ap.gov.in, the result is on hold and will 'tentatively' be announced on third week of May.

Candidates can check their result on the AP EAMCET official website sche.ap.gov.in. A rank-wise merit list of the students will be put up on the official website with the name and hall ticket number of the candidates. A separate merit lists will be given for engineering, agriculture and medical entrances. Candidates can download their result by entering the unique registration number provided to them while accepting the application and their date of birth.

HOW TO CHECK RESULT:

1) Log in to the official website

2) Click on 'APEAMCET 2019 result'

3) Enter registration number and hall ticket number to log in

4) Click on submit option

5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

6) Download the result and take print out

After the announcement of the result, the counselling process will commence from first week of June, 2019. The allotment of the seat will be conducted in three rounds. The AP EAMCET exam was held between April 20 and 24, 2019.