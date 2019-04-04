Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri denies role in AgustaWestland case during ED questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is interrogating businessman Ratul Puri in connection with a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. Puri has reportedly denied any wrongdoing on his part in the AgustaWestland case. "I am cooperating with the investigation. I have no connection with AgustaWestland or defence. I run an independent business. I have no business dealings with any relative of mine," ANI reported Puri as saying.

The ED summoned Puri after his name appeared in a statement by middleman Rajeev Saxena, who has turned approver in the case. In a statement before the court, the agency said that Puri was summoned for confronting him with Gupta.

Gupta's custodial interrogation was extended by three days by a Delhi court on Wednesday. ED's special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta told the court that Gupta's custody was required to confront him with various people, including Puri, in the AgustaWestland case.

Puri is the Chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects and is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

In a statement, Puri's company said, "He would by fully cooperating with the ED investigation and provide any clarification or information as may be required."

Moreover, the ED on Thursday claimed that a person with abbreviations 'RG' received Rs 50 crore from 2004 to 2016 in connection with the AgustaWestland deal. The sensational revelation was made by the ED while seeking the remand of accused Sushen Gupta in the AgustaWestland case.

ALSO READ: 'RG' received over Rs 50 crore from 2004-2016 in AgustaWestland deal, claims ED

ALSO READ: RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps: Here are 5 key takeaways from monetary policy committee meet